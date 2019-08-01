Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.22.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.50. 1,112,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

