Brokerages Expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.33. South State posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of South State to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.40 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,140.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Cherry sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $135,588.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $531,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of South State by 80.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 8.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSB traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.15. 6,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,031. South State has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

