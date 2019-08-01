Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to announce $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.24 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

RCL traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.05. 2,427,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,112. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,370,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

