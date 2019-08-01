Brokerages Expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

In related news, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $255,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $108,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,535,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 316.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

