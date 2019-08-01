Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce sales of $85.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.86 million and the lowest is $74.90 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $59.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $436.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.20 million to $466.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $521.57 million, with estimates ranging from $452.20 million to $630.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 214,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 86.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

GLNG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 700,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,259. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

