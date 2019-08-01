Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post sales of $13.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.31 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $15.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $55.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $57.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.54 million to $59.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 136.75% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

GAIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 93,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.49%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

