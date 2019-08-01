Brokerages Anticipate Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zagg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.13). Zagg reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zagg will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Zagg had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZAGG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99. Zagg has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zagg by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

