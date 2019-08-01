Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to Post $0.35 EPS

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 82 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

KINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 target price on Kingstone Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.37. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.61. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kingstone Companies news, CEO Dale A. Thatcher bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $285,390. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 1,029.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 209,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

