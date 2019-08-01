Brokerages Anticipate Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

FIVN traded up $8.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 102,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,108. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.67 and a beta of 0.57. Five9 has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael Burkland sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $14,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $741,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,461 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 591,763 shares of company stock worth $29,474,051. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

