Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03-5.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.493066-4.623932 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.33.

BR stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.20. 27,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,472. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 37,818 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total transaction of $4,642,915.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 13,167 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,612,957.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at $12,721,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,149 shares of company stock worth $23,659,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

