Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,142,000 after buying an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadcom by 555.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.28. 659,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.10. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $202.77 and a 12 month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Broadcom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.68.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

