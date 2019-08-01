Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

