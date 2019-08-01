Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

BCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 63.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $150,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 352,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,156. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

