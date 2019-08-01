Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.59-3.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of 8-10% (~$2.055-2.09 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.59-3.64 EPS.

BFAM traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 445,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $157.31.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In related news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $986,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,932.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,756 shares of company stock worth $5,458,127 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.