Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Rudolph J. Santoro Sells 1,700 Shares

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Rudolph J. Santoro sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $48,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,979.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BDGE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

