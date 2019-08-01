BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised their target price on BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 652.94 ($8.53).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 545.70 ($7.13) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 540.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £320.16 ($418.35). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 174 shares of company stock worth $94,192.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.