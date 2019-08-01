Bottos Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BigONE, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. Bottos has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $195,409.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bottos has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.05 or 0.05706801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, LBank, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

