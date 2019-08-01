Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68), Fidelity Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Properties updated its Q3 guidance to $1.75-1.77 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.02-7.08 EPS.

NYSE BXP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,572. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $752,263.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $553,862.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.