Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10627922-7.30740033 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.23 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.90-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,692. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 61.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $782,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,612. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

