Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.02%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,171. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $934.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,318,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $5,044,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 248,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 198,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 260,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.