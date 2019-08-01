Bonpay Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,951.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $127,951.00 and $7,102.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00273497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.01405290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00113040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

