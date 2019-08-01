Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.45–0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.42 million.Boingo Wireless also updated its FY19 guidance to (0.45-0.34) EPS.

Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 1,007,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.67 and a beta of 1.06. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIFI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director David Hagan sold 98,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $1,784,979.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,056,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,170,556.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $253,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,621.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,756 shares of company stock worth $2,713,919. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

