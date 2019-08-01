Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 6.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.79.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,694. The company has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.12. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

