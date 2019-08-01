BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €52.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.75 ($60.17).

EPA:BNP opened at €42.61 ($49.55) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.08.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

