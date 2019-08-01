BMO Capital Markets Trims Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Target Price to C$1.10

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PONY. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.55 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Painted Pony Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Painted Pony Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.51.

Shares of PONY stock traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$0.81. 700,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. Painted Pony Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 million and a PE ratio of 11.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

