BlueCoin (BLU) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $172,277.00 and $4.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.01069854 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004814 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001259 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

