BLAST (BLAST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $123,887.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 51,024,034 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

