Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Trading Down 7.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.57, approximately 1,466,294 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 311,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 11.81%.
BKCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $411.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.