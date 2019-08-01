Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Trading Down 7.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.57, approximately 1,466,294 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 311,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 11.81%.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Pungello acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,030.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $411.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

