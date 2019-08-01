Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 11.81%.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 64,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $411.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CFO Michael Pungello purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $82,030.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKCC shares. BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

