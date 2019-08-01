Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 11.81%.
NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 64,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $411.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CFO Michael Pungello purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $82,030.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKCC shares. BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
