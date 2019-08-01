Blackmoon (BMC) Price Up 30.7% Over Last Week

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $10,342.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

