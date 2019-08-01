Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $281-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.01 million.Blackline also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

BL traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05. Blackline has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $533,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,695 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

