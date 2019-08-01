Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

Blackline stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.54 and a beta of 0.88. Blackline has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $476,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,695. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,936,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,448 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,018,000 after purchasing an additional 481,071 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,730,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Blackline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

