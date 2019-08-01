Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Blackbaud has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Blackbaud to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $91.00 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,375.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

