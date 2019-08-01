Blacer Coin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $572.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004197 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000275 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 115.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002752 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002097 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

