Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $146.24 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00007526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, BigONE and BtcTrade.im. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $146.24 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005068 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001331 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000630 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, Crex24, CoinBene, Huobi, Bithumb, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinnest, Exrates, Indodax, YoBit, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

