Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 38% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $2.30 million and $732.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.16 or 0.05776806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000188 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000946 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

