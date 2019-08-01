Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Bitcoin Adult has a total market capitalization of $13,706.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00272641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.01410065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00113499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021132 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Bitcoin Adult

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 34,896,958 coins and its circulating supply is 32,906,758 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com . Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT

Bitcoin Adult Coin Trading

Bitcoin Adult can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Adult directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Adult should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Adult using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

