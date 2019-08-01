BitCoal (COAL) Market Capitalization Hits $15,923.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $15,923.00 and approximately $1,276.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 798.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00787685 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004732 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000792 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

