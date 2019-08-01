BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioScrip from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in BioScrip by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in BioScrip by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,874,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BioScrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in BioScrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in BioScrip by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 665,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.68. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

