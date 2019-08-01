Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 592,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 497,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27.8% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 381,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after buying an additional 83,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 82,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CFO James Engelhart bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $107,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.37 per share, with a total value of $403,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $712,425. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 374,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,611. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.