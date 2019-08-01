BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $328.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.47.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Herm Cukier sold 30,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $153,544.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,421,743 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,398 over the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,143 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 62,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,508 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 881.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,734,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.