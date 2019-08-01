BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.66 Million

Equities analysts expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce $196.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. BIO-TECHNE posted sales of $180.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year sales of $718.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.19 million to $723.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $798.81 million, with estimates ranging from $789.69 million to $808.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.98. 119,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $217.15.

In other news, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $670,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $7,022,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 19.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

