Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BYG. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 972 ($12.70) to GBX 1,037 ($13.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,042 ($13.62) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,019.88 ($13.33).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

LON BYG opened at GBX 986 ($12.88) on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,013.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total value of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74). Also, insider Richard Cotton sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total transaction of £38,533.12 ($50,350.35).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.