BidaskClub Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PETQ. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PetIQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $965.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.06. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Nathan Clarke purchased 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $872,591.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $557,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,691 over the last three months. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

