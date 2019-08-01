BidaskClub Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PETQ. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PetIQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.
NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $965.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.06. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, Director James Nathan Clarke purchased 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $872,591.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $557,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,691 over the last three months. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.
