B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY19 guidance to ~$1.85-2.00 EPS.

BGS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 1,991,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,514. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. B&G Foods has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 102.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

