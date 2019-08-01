Bezant (BZNT) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Bezant has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $10.08 million and $799,880.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00272620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.01385053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,871,000 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

