bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Up 0.7%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €54.25 ($63.08) and last traded at €53.75 ($62.50), 27,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.35 ($62.03).

The stock has a market cap of $390.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It also provides casino, poker, and vegas games, as well as virtual sports. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.