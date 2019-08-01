Berkeley Energia (ASX:BKY) Shares Down 1.6%

Berkeley Energia Ltd (ASX:BKY) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.29 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.30 ($0.21), approximately 1,080,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,087% from the average daily volume of 90,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.31 ($0.22).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

In other news, insider Paul Atherley 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th.

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

