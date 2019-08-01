Bee Token Price Up 6.5% This Week (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Bee Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. During the last week, Bee Token has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $105,835.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bee Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00272561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.01412654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00113169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bee Token Token Profile

Bee Token was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken . Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.