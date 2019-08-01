Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lessened by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $255.10. 166,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.58.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

